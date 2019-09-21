|
Noreen Susan (Owchar) Ihamaki passed unexpectedly at her Roseview Manor residence on September 5, 2019 with her daughter by her side.
Noreen was born December 20, 1943 in the small mountain town of Nordegg Alberta to John and Rosa Owchar. Over the years, Noreen and her family lived in many places including Black Hawk, Sandy Hook, Winnipeg Beach MB and Beardmore ON, before settling in Port Arthur (Thunder Bay) in the 1950's.
After graduating from Hillcrest High School, Noreen's interests guided her towards a career in nursing, completing her studies as a graduate with the PAGH class of 1965. In November of that same year she married Leo Ihamaki and together they built a life for 41 years until his passing in 2006.
Despite living with Multiple Sclerosis for 52 years, she refused to let her illness dictate her quality of life. She enjoyed employment at the Port Arthur General for many years and continued her nursing duties into long term care at Cumberland Hall until its closing.
Noreen is survived by her daughter Jan (Andrew Morgan) and her granddaughters Madison and Bryn, her brother Jack and her sister in law Helmi Kurki along with extended family members. Noreen was predeceased by her husband Leo and her parents John and Rosa.
A Thank you goes out to her nursing friends from '65 who's visits and outings with, kept her spirits up over the years and the staff of Roseview Manor, Celeste wing where mom spent the last 12 years of her life.
A private Funeral Service will be held at a later date and inurnment at the Free Methodist Cemetery in O'Connor Twsp. In lieu of flowers donations to the MS Society or Juvenile Diabetes Research Assoc. (JDRF) would be greatly appreciated.