With deep grief, the family of Noreena Elizabeth “Antoinetta” Forté announce her passing on November 5, 2019 in Murillo, Ontario. She was 61.
‘Nina' grew up in Atikokan and Thunder Bay; life was difficult after her father, Antonio, died in 1962 when she was four. She would do well at school (she was her grade seven class valedictorian in Thunder Bay), but lost interest in high school. As a young woman she became something of a classy hippy, moving around the country (northern B.C., Alberta, Toronto) pursuing her love of poetry, writing, dancing and folk art.
She often suffered with depression, and with the loss of her thirteen-month old daughter Cynthia, her struggle deepened.
Noreena was a night owl, an exceptional cook and baker, and right to the end, a keen writer. She kept beautiful gardens, and loved animals; her Manx, Sweden, was with her at the end.
Noreena worked as a PSW in hospitals and private care, as well as at CN Rail, Canada Post, Insurance companies and as a crudité chef. Noreena always strove for perfection wherever she worked.
Nina was devoted to the Salvation Army who assisted her mom and sister many years ago. Those who knew her speak of her loyalty, and the special things she did to make those around her happy, especially children.
She is survived by her partner of twenty years, David Kross, her mother Sharon Lyght, brother Ben (Lori) Lyght and family (Karlee, Hailee) great niece Hartlyn James and sister Norma Joan (Gary) Harder and family (Ashley, Jodi), her aunt Candee (Kim), and many other relatives in Thunder Bay.
Noreena loved Jesus and will be with Him, her daughter Cynthia Forté, niece Kari, father Antonio Forté, step-father David Lyght, ‘Nona' (Kaarina Rivard), grandfather Norman Rivard, and ‘Aiti' Laitila.
If friends so desire, the family would appreciate donations to programs for homeless women and children, for those who suffer from PTSD and /or mental illness, or the Salvation Army.
You shall never have to suffer again.