It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother Norman Reino Syrja on June 9, 2019. Norm was born on October 28, 1947 to Eva and Reino Syrja. Norm worked for Bell Canada for many years. He also worked for Videon (in the early years) and the Ministry of Natural Resources (after retiring from Bell). Norman was an avid hunter and fisherman and he enjoyed his adventures with his true and steady friends. He lived for many years in Kenora before returning to Thunder Bay last September. Norman is survived by his sister Gaylene Smith (Bryan), his niece Dawn and nephew Sean as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. Norm lost his loving wife Shirley Ann (Spillett) in 2016. He was also predeceased by his parents Eva Kauhanen and Reino Syrja, his brother Richard, his grandparents Urho and Ester Lempiala and Helga and Toivo Saisa and numerous aunts and uncles.