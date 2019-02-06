|
|
Norman Burton Gordon Allen was born on July 3, 1946 to June Ester Vezina and Burton Willard Allen. He died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on Feb. 3, 2019. Norm was raised by his Mom June, his Grandparents Isabell and Octave Vezina, and lovingly guided as a boy and a young man by his Mom's second husband, Rudy Guaracsci. Norm was especially thankful for his lifelong friendships with Richard Wetyk, Bill McCracken, Mike Tracey, Phil Gougeon and John McDonald. Norm was tragically predeceased by his son Jake Daniel Allen in October 2018. He is survived by his loving family: wife Judy, his sons Curt and Erik, their partners Winnie and Jules and Grandaughters Sophie, Billie and Indie. At Norms request a funeral will not be held. Norman was an organ recipient as well as an organ donor. In memory of Norm please fill out your organ donor card. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Andy Czerwinski Memorial Scholarship fund at Hammarskjold High school. Please contact Lakehead Public Schools Senior Accounting Clerk Michele Smykalski @ 807-625-5168 or a charity of your choice.Online condolences may be
made through
www.nwfainc.com