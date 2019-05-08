|
|
On May 3, 2019 Norman Bushby, loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather passed away, at age 80, with his family by his side. Online condolences may be made through
Norm was a member of Calvary Church for 53 years and a Sheet Metal Worker of Local 397.
All who knew him would describe him as caring, considerate, hard working and intelligent. He had a sense of calmness whether working or relating with people and was a man of strong faith who loved God.
Norm was an avid builder, gardener and the ultimate Mr. Fix-it. He fixed bikes, cars, boats, furnaces, purses, sewing machines..... there was nothing he couldn't handle. He was always there willing to help family, friends and those in need. He shared his many skills and spread joy wherever he went.
He loved gardening and was proud of his yearly production of organic compost. He found pleasure grafting his apple trees, plum and pear trees.
Attending Thursday morning Men's Group at Calvary was almost a necessity to him. He truly had a special bond with these men.
Norm and Bev were also very blessed with long time friendships (Lesovich & Rogers). Many awesome memories were made when they camped, fished and travelled. He loved to his 23 years of travel to Cuba. He always had a couple of refurbished bikes to gift to people.
His volunteerism at MEMO (Medical Equipment Modernization Opportunity) was of utmost importance and enjoyment for him. His joy of being a part of MEMO never wavered during his 16 years of volunteering. He also volunteered at Bikes for Humanity which was very important because he knew what owning a bike meant to others in the world.
Norm attended all events with great enthusiasm to cheer on his granddaughters in their T-Ball, basketball, skating, curling, dancing, swimming, rowing and cheerleading. Visits with grandpa were always welcomed with open arms and you could always count on grandpa cooking his special meal of grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato soup.
Norm is survived by his beloved and devoted wife, Bev, his children Wade, Todd (Ruth), Kim (Greg) and his granddaughters Amanda, Chelsea, Reegan, Quinn, Jenna and Jayda.
He is predeceased by his parents Walter and Linda Bushby and in-laws Bill and Rachel Adams.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday May 11th, 2019. Family and friends will gather at 11:00am at Calvary Lutheran Church.
If friends desire, in lieu of flowers donations may be made in Norm's memory to: Medical Equipment Modernization Opportunity (MEMO). Please make cheque to: EFCCM-MEMO #2-5055 or to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Foundation: Northern Cancer Fund.
