Norman Curtis Coulson, born in Fort William December 26th, 1934, passed away August 14th, 2020. He is survived by his wife Betty, brothers George (Rosemary), Donald (Violet), sister Marilyn Lankinen (Bill), Fred, Robert (Penny) and Curtis (Karen). Predeceased by his father in 1985, mother in 1993 and brother Laurence in 2015. Norm enjoyed playing baseball and hockey on the family rink. The rink was the gathering place on the weekends for many of the friends and family of the area. Norm took over the school bus business from his dad, and ran it for about 20 years. After retiring, he took up dancing, and could be found at the 55 Plus or the Prosvita, as well as trips to the USA to dance. A private family service will be held with interment at Mountain View cemetery.





