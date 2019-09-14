|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Norman Dennis Shea on August 1st, 2019 at Wilson Memorial Hospital with his best friend Annette by his side. Norman was born August 8, 1941 in Timmins, Ontario; he was 77 years old. Norman was also known as Shakey and Grasshopper by all his good friends. He loved the great outdoors, fishing, hunting or just for a walk with his snowshoes. Norm was a good worker; he had many jobs. His last job was working in White River as a carpenter, which he enjoyed. He loved to party, always made people laugh. You could never get a good picture of him because he either made a face or his favourite the peace sign. Every holiday Norman would spent it with his good friends that he called his family. Every year on his birthday his brother Patrick would come down and spend a week with Norm, and he enjoyed every minute spent with his brother. Norman is survived by his 3 beautiful sisters that he loved and adored, Kathleen, Nancy and Ann and his loving brother Patrick and his best friend Annette the love of his life and her lovely family. He was predeceased by his lovely parents Dennis and Marguerite Shea and his loving brother Keith. We would like to thank Wilson Memorial Hospital and TBRHSC for all the wonderful care during Norman's illness and we got to spend a little more time with Norm because of the great care of the doctors and nurses and also thank you to the Marathon Clinic, for getting Norm quick appointments. Thanks to Debbie Dyer for all the food you brought us it was so thoughtful. Norman's brother Patrick and his sisters Ann and Nancy came down and I will tell you Norman's face lit up when he saw his sisters, he was so happy and when they left and said there goodbyes, the next day the angels came down and took him. As per Norman's wishes there will be no funeral, cremation has taken place and he will be buried at a later date in Timmins with his parents. Again thanks to those who called and visited. Norman would of loved that.
Til we meet again.
