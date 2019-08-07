|
June 14, 1949 –
July 19, 2019
Age of 70
Passed away peacefully in his sleep while in hospital a short stay in The Town of Elliot Lake ON.
Norman is survived by his wife Christine ( nee ) Lund,
Daughter Lana, his beautiful Grand Children Jaydan 8, Mia 7, and newest Baby Elliana 3 months of age. Norm is pre-deceased to Sister Barbara Jean (Husband Tom) of St. Thomas ON., he is loved and will be missed by his in law family Sharon, Cathy, Brian, Lesley as well as his niece's and nephew Alyce, Kyle, Bryanna and Jessika.
Norman was born and raised by his Mother Margaret Gross in Aylmer ON. His father passed away when he was a young boy.
Norman worked his way through high school being a responsible and supportive Son to his Mother doing many diverse jobs from tree planting to truck driving until his path led him to join The Police Department where he served for over 10 years. He and his Partner ( Bob Shoemaker) remained friends for the rest of their days. Rest in Peace "Shoey" whom passed the day he heard The News. May you both be directing traffic above.
From The Force to The Corporate World, Norm continued his years in The Restaurant industry, working his way up the ladder until he franchised himself with an O'Toole's Road House Rest., In the Town of Elliot Lake, ON, where he met and not long after married Christine. Only a few years into it, The Town suffered a major mining shutdown. From there Norm utilized his skills, contracting for The FBDB troubleshooting for restaurants that were in decline, as well he partnered with his friend Jack ( Trapper Jack's Lodge and Resort) whom then needed help getting his business on track. Successfully not long after Norm secured a position as a District Manager with the fast growing Tim Horton's Chain, where he devoted over 8 years opening and traveling for a large expansion in The Business. His love for the business then landed Norm and his family opportunity to Franchise their own Tim Horton's Restaurants, to relocate to The Home City of wife Christine in Thunder Bay ON.
Norm was a well-respected, compassionate man, an optimist, a problem solver, a great advisor, an amazing leader, a proud and gentle man, whom followed his faith and daily turned to God for guidance.
Norm was loved, gave his love and is sure to be "Dancing in The Sky" and "Singing in The Angels Choir “as his new Journey begins.
His Journey here on Earth will remain in The Hearts of everyone blessed enough to have known him.
Forever and Always loved by Christine.
A Memorial Service to be held Friday September 20th at Hilldale Lutheran Church 11:00 am.