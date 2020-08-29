



June 7, 1928

Thunder Bay, Ontario



April 8, 2020

Calgary, Alberta



It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Norman George Osmar, at the age of 91 at his residence in Calgary, AB, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.Norman was born June 7, 1928 in Port Arthur, Ontario. At the age of twenty-three, he married his sweet love Elsie, and together they shared sixty-eight years of marriage, blessed with the devotion of their three sons.Norman enjoyed an exemplary career as a long-haul driver, most notably with Patricia Transport and Bulk Carriers in Thunder Bay, Ontario and, after embarking on a new family adventure in the West, Canadian Freightways in Calgary, Alberta. Norman proudly was inducted into the Mack Truck Corporation's Million Mile Club and his name is engraved on the Mack Bulldog Statue in Allentown, PA. He was also a member of the Canadian Freightways' Million Mile Safe Driving Club and winner of the Manitoba Truck Rodeo; all accomplishments of great pride to Norman.Upon retirement, Norman took his bride back to their beloved Pearl, Ontario, returning them to the land of ice-fishing, wood-splitting, partridge hunting, and cherished family roots. When his hands weren't on the wheel, Norman was most at home with boots firmly planted on the rural soil of Northern Ontario.With profound dedication and passion, Norman achieved his full heart's desire in his lifetime...a loving and devoted marriage to Elsie, great pride in his sons' families and careers, abundant memories of the many miles he drove and the people he met, and an enduring affection for the North Shore of Lake Superior.Norman leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Elsie (nee Broks) of Calgary, Alberta, his three sons, Norman Jr. (Debra "Debs") Osmar, Dow (Gerda) Osmar and Dean (Jennifer) Osmar, all of Calgary, Alberta; his four grandchildren, Jason (Agi) Osmar of Calgary, Alberta, Sean Osmar (Megan Patterson) of Regina, Saskatchewan, and Halie and Garreth Osmar of Calgary, Alberta; his five great-grandchildren, Devon and Liam Osmar of Calgary, Alberta, and Kane, John and George Osmar of Regina, Saskatchewan; his sister Glenice (Ron) Quesnelle of Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.Norman was predeceased by his parents, Bessie (1999) and George (1960); his three brothers, Harold (2004), Marvin (2019) and Maurice (2004); and his two sisters, Charlene (2011) and Audrey (in infancy, 1928).A private interment for family only will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 1:30pm at St. Andrew's Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, September 2, 3:00pm at the Prince Arthur Hotel. In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, memorial tributes may be made directly to the charity of the donor's choice.