Norman (Norm) Goodwin
1930 - 2020
Norman Charles Goodwin passed away Saturday, October 31 at home, which was his wish, after an 18 year battle with leukemia and later a lung infection. He was born in Thunder Bay Ontario July 25, 1930, the son of Marion McMahon (nee Forester) and Ray Goodwin. He leaves behind Laura, his beloved wife of 68 years. He was the loving father of Lorne and his wife Rosemary and Jean and her husband David. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren whom he dearly loved – Sean, Laura and her spouse Stacy, Max and his fiancee Celisse and Bryant. Brother to Calvin and his wife Susan, Jane and her husband Richard. His family gave him so much joy. He loved to fish, shoot skeet and do fine woodworking. He was the proud owner of Beacon Marine at Pointe au Baril for 48 years. Cremation has taken place and his family will have a special celebration of his life at a later date.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
