Norman Jones

On Friday, August 7, Norman Edward Morton Grey Jones, left behind the limitations of his earthly body for a joyous and heavenly homecoming. Norman loved to sing! It delights us to now picture him, "praising his Savior, all the day long". Born on September 11, 1932 in Fort William, Ontario, he grew into the handsome young man who captured the heart of Jean Murray, being joined in marriage in 1951. Their children George Jones and Norma-Jean (Bram) Kamerman were blessed by the selfless love they experienced from Jean who passed away in 2007 and from Norman. Norm's grandchildren, Jesse (Shannon), Joel (Amy), Jordan (Megan), Anna and Rachel and his eight great grandchildren, were precious gifts to him. Norm is also survived by his brother Jack (Lanny) Jones and a number of nephews and nieces. Norm, together with Jean sought to center their lives around the solid hope they knew through Jesus Christ. Their faith has been expressed richly in the life of Fort William Baptist Church and many there will feel Norm's absence dearly. He was the warm smile, the baritone voice, and the coffee appreciating presence at so many different church family gatherings, until COVID and declining health altered his routines. Norm also served as a member of the Gideons Ministry for over 50 years. Many will remember Norm's leadership as the Maintenance Superintendent at the Abitibi Mission Paper Mill, where his ability to work with people and with machines earned great respect. Upon his retirement in 1990, he quickly filled his time by being everyone's handyman but even more so, by spending time at his favorite place on earth, Rudge Lake. Those innumerable trips and days were spent building and tinkering, determining ways to keep the

rain off our heads and how to keep things running even after they had outlived their useful life. His great delight was to see friends and family enjoy camp as much as he did. Norm will be remembered for his generous attitude, his courageous perseverance in the face of trials, his humorous quips, hardworking character, and his whistling. He enjoyed the simple blessings of his life, a coffee and paper at Arthur Street McDonalds, meals shared with family and friends in their homes, and Sunday lunches at Boston Pizza. He was the consistent and caring presence in the lives of those he loved, extending that care much beyond just those of us who were family. A "Celebration of Life" will take place, by invitation only on Thursday, August 13th, in accordance with COVID guidelines. An open invitation is also extended to friends and family to gather outdoors at the Kamerman home between 3:00-6:00 PM on Wednesday, August 12. Please RSVP to this event, indicating the time and number attending and to request further information by emailing: rememberingnorman2020@gmail.com. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation outdoors is restricted to 100 People or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



Norman Jones will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





