Norman Orr
June 3, 1926 –
September 23, 2020

It is with saddened hearts, the family of Norman Orr, 94 years, announce his peaceful passing on September 23, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospice. Norm was a quiet, proud, happy man, who worked hard for his family. If you were fortunate enough to know him, you knew his passion was trucking. Eventually he owned his own truck. Over the years, Norm met alot of good friends. Norman will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife, Pauline of 70 years; his daughters, Debra (Brent), Wendy (Rick); grandchildren Phillip (Sandra), Patrick, Colin, Kiara and Chad; 2 great-grandchildren, Jackson and Tyson; nieces, nephews; brother-in-law Mike (Gail) and sister-in-laws Jean (Ron), June (Sid). Predeceased by parents Ella Raymond Orr and brothers Albert and Mervin (Bernice). Mother-in-law Kay and father-in-law John Zupansky. We would like to thank Dr. Simpson and her team; Hospice Care Group and Renal Service for your compassion. As per Dad's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will not be a funeral service. A family gathering will be held at a later date. We would like to thank you for the love, beautiful flower arrangements, cards, calls and the meals were greatly appreciated.

Forever in our hearts.
May you rest in peace.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.
