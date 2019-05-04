|
|
Norman Oswald Harris (Stormin Norman), age 77, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at TBRHSC ICU with his devoted daughter Mandy, sister-in-law Brenda and his friend Barb by his side. Born March 26th, 1942 in Fort William, he was raised in Westfort and graduated from Selkirk High. He went off to Winnipeg and formed the Medallion Revue. He returned home and started Harris Music and continued his music career. Later, switched gears and started a family, then was the proud owner of A-One Appliances, until he retired. Before retiring, he started STORMIE NORMIE KAROKIE at the Polish. He was an amazing musician and veteran of the stage for over 50 years, entertaining in numerous establishments in and around Thunder Bay. He will be fondly remembered for his golden voice, talent for playing many instruments and stage humour. A true entertainer through and through. He also got into television starring on the Tommy Horricks Show in the late 1980's. One of his biggest accomplishments, besides becoming a father, was finally being able to perform on stage at the Community Auditorium. In June 2013 he won second place in Chartwell's Senior Star. He enjoyed stock car racing in his early days, also golfing, playing chess and cribbage. He loved his children very much and will be sadly missed by all that knew him. Norm is survived by his loving daughter Amanda (Mandy) Harris, grand fur children Turbo and Ariel, brother Owen (Deena) of Palm Desert, sisters-in-law Brenda and Pat, brother-in-law Glen (Miriam) Kettering, many nieces and nephews, his lady friend Barb Lyght and two sons. He was predeceased by his parents George and Olive, sister Patricia Kettering, brothers Roger and Moe and nephews Darren, Rick and Don. Huge thanks to the team in ICU and Dr. Brown for their exceptional care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Lung Association. A celebration of life will be held in the near future. If anyone has pictures, please send copies to [email protected].Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com