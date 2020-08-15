It is with great sadness and broken hearts that the family of Norris Edward Humphreys announce his unexpected passing on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 with family by his side at Care Life Fleetwood in Surrey, BC at the age of 85 yrs. Norris was born in Fort William, Ontario on June 13th, 1935, later married Velva (Niemi), & together they raised two loving children, Darlene & Jamie. Norris started out his working career at Ogilvie's Flour Mill & bartending part-time at the Port Arthur Country club & various private functions. He later began working for Great Lakes Paper, (Resolute) in the Woodlands Dept. Bush Camps looking after the payroll. From there he transferred into the Payroll Office in town where he was Head Paymaster responsible for the Mill Payroll. Norris retired on his 58th Birthday after a successful 28 yr. career with the company. Upon retirement Mom & Dad relocated to their summer home at Flatland Harbor, Thunder Bay & spent many happy winters at their home in Mesa, Arizona. Norris & Vel resided in Thunder Bay all their lives until May 2017 when they decided to relocate to Surrey, BC to escape the cold winters & reside with their son & enjoy the better climate. Norris will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Darlene Plante, grandson James, son Jamie (Alex), Surrey BC, as well as many nieces & nephews. Norris is also survived by his Gloria Thornburrow. Norris was predeceased by his loving wife Vel in March 2018, & his parents Beatrice & Sydney. Cremation has taken place & there will be a Private Interment in the Family Plot at Mountain View Cemetery in Thunder Bay, ON at a later date. A Celebration of Life for both Vel & Norris will be held in Thunder Bay during the summer of 2021.