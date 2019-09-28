|
June 5, 1929 – September 25, 2019
Mr. Olavi Johannes Rinne, age 90 years, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospital.
Olavi was born on June 5, 1929 in Isokyro, Finland. He met Kaisu “Kay” Kangas and they were married in 1957, and soon after started their family. Olavi was a family man who was always there for his family, he was good natured, rarely annoyed at his children and always supportive when times seemed tough. He loved to sing, and dance with Kay. He was always busy tinkering with different projects in his spare time, and if you needed help, he was the go-to person. He had a wonderful sense of humour , he was always cracking one-liners while keeping a straight face with the nurses at the hospital, it was usually followed with a grin and a laugh that would make them smile. He will be truly missed by those who knew him.
Olavi and Kay worked together for most of their lives in the forestry business they owned. Olavi enjoyed the outdoors, especially their camp in McKenzie, family camping and hunting trips, fishing in both summer and ice fishing in the winter. At their camp, there was always lots of work to be done, “fun working weekends” kept everyone busy. Olavi took great pride in maintaining his camp roads and gardens.
Olavi is survived by his daughter, Heli (Robert) Doggett and son John; grandchildren Shayleen Doggett (Keven Palmer), Shane Rinne, Robbie Doggett, Brett Rinne, Chase Rinne and his great-granddaughter Madison Ann Doggett-Palmer. He is also survived by his siblings, Onni (Seija) Kajorinne, Veijo Kajorinne, Heli Emack and Martti (Carol) Kajorinne as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Kay; his parents, Tyynne and Martti Kajorinne, 3 brothers and 1 sister as well as parents-in-law Viljo and Femmi Kangas.
Funeral Services for the late Mr. Olavi Rinne will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 1:00PM in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma, with Rev. Jari Lahtinen officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to service time. A time of fellowship and reception will take place at Everest Funeral Chapel following the graveside service.
For a more lasting legacy, should friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial donations made to St. Joseph's Hospital or The Alzheimer Society.
Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com