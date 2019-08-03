|
BUHAJSKY
It is with deep sadness that the family of Olga Buhajsky, age 101, announce her peaceful passing with family by her side, at her residence at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Thursday, August the 1st, 2019. Olga was born in western Ukraine in the village of Vovchkivtsi on Mar 30, 1918. She was the eldest of three children, one brother Dmytro and one sister Maria born to Anna and Mykyta Chysz. As the young girl she grew up on the family farm and was educated in the regional school. From the young age and all through her life she was independent and politically active in the pursuit of freedom for the Ukrainian people. She married Andiry Buhajski who was the love of her life and shared her love of God, family and Ukraine. They were blessed with two daughters Slava and Iryna. In the turbulent times of the second World War the family was separated, Andiry escaped with the Ukrainian Freedom Army, and Olga with her two children Slava and Iryna ages 6 and 5, and her sister Maria were sent to internment camp in Siberia by Stalin's communist repression of the Ukrainian people. After surviving 10 years in Siberia they came back to their home in Halychyna in Ukraine. After the iron curtain came down Andriy (who was now in Canada) found the family and Olga came to Canada in 1968. Her peaceful married life together was short lived with Andiry passing away soon after her arrival to Canada. Olga was actively involved in the Ukrainian Church of Transfiguration and she was secretary of the Women's League of Ukrainian Canadians for over 20 years advancing the Ukrainian language, culture and freedom. She was a consummate homemaker sharing her ethnic Ukrainian food with family and friends. Olga loved her garden, fresh vegetables and beautiful flowers. All through her trying times she carried herself with a peaceful elegance, independent and confident. Her belief in God and family gave her immense strength and courage up to her final day. Olga was predeceased by mother Anna and father Mykyta, brother Dmytro and sister Maria. She is survived by daughters Slava Mulyk (in Canada) and Iryna (in Ukraine), 4 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. Panachyda will be held on Tuesday, August 6th, 2019 at 7:00 pm at the Blake Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Church of the Transfiguration, 629 McIntosh St. concelebrated by Rev. Stepan Didur and Rev. Vladimir Chvets. Interment will follow in the Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery on Arthur St. If friends so desire, memorial donations to the Church of Transfiguration would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank all the Doctors, the staff and caregivers of Hogarth Riverview manor, and family and friends who were so kind to Olga during her life. God Bless You.
