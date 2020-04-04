|
(nee WIKTOWY)
It is with sadness, that Olga's family announce her passing at St. Joseph's Hospital on March 31, 2020 at the age of 88 years.
Olga was born on February 7, 1932 in Fort William, Ontario. The oldest of three children.
She graduated from college with a Business Administration degree and began her career at Wilson Stationary. She often told unusual stories from the years spent operating Marty's North Shore Service with her husband. She was always eager to chat about gardening or to try out new seeds and spent countless hours arranging and rearranging her gorgeous rock gardens. All of the kids in the family have sported various articles of clothing she had knit, crocheted or sewn in her spare time. And, no family gathering was complete without her pyrohy or holubchi.
She attended St. Vladimir's Church where she was a lifetime member of the Ukrainian Greek Orthodox Church taking on the role of treasurer for several years and meeting every Thursday to make perogies for the church.
Olga will be sadly missed by her daughters Christine (Kent) Cooper, Stephanie Martyniuk, grandchildren - Miranda (James) Miller, Thomas Cooper (Julia Kocis) and Alexandra Cooper, her great-grandchildren - Colbie, Calvin and Claire Miller, her brother Michael (Lois) Wiktowy, nieces, a nephew and many cousins.
Olga was predeceased by her husband George (Bohdan), infant son Leon, parents Anne and John Wiktowy, and brother William (Bill) Wiktowy.
A special thank you goes to the wonderful nurses at St. Joseph's Care Group, 2 North, for all the kindness and amazing care they provided to Olga during her lengthy stay, the nurses on the 4th floor who were with Olga during her final days and the nurses at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre who delivered compassionate care for her during her short stay there.
Due to public health concerns, a private family funeral service will be held at Harbourview Funeral Centre on Monday, April 6, 2020 officiated by the Very Reverend Father Konstantinos Tsiolas. Interment at Riverside Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or Canadian Diabetes Association.