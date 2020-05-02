It is with deep sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Olga Nordal, age 99, on April 27th, 2020 in Thunder Bay, Ontario. When she wasn't dedicating many hours to making her famous perogies and cabbage rolls, she was spending time with her loving family, volunteering at Knox United Church gatherings, and visiting with her friends over tea. She was a social butterfly who always brightened a room with her beautiful smile. She always enjoyed her summer adventures to Winnipeg, Manitoba to visit her extended family and the karaoke sing a long that came with those trips. She was cherished by all and loved by many.
Olga is survived by daughter Janice, son Ed (Jeannitt), daughter Diane (Roger), grandchildren Cassandra, Michael (Sarah), Vicky (John), Sherry (Wayne), Kathy, Averyl, Rod, Earl, many great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Predeceased by partner Fred Benek, parents Mike and Polly, brothers Paul, Steve, Joe, Bill, Phillip and sisters Mary, Bernice, Ann, Nellie, Jean. Cremation has taken place. A private family interment was held, and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wesway would be greatly appreciated.
The family would like to thank Lhin, Donald Hutchinson NP, Paramed and Wesway Caregiver and Nurses for their wonderful care of Olga. Thank you also to Northwest Funeral Alternative.
"We will see you on the
other side of the stars."
Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 2, 2020.