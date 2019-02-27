|
It is with sadness that the family of Olive Dowbak announces the passing of their mother, mother-in-law and grandmother on February 24th at the age of 88. Olive was born on January 3, 1931 to parents Sophie and Alex Oryniak in the farming community of Rossburn, Manitoba. Olive died peacefully with her family by her side and the kind support of caring professionals at Hogarth Long Term Care Facility. Olive who was known as Ollie to her CIBC colleagues or Lo (short for Lola) by her grandsons was a respected professional, loving mother and mother-in-law, devoted grandmother and a generous and kind woman to all who entered her home. Christmas dinners always had room for new friends of her children who had just moved to Thunder Bay or who had no family close by. Olive married John Dowbak in 1952 and after having her children began to work at CIBC as the assistant to the manager at the Victoria and Brodie Branch. Olive retired in 1996. Olive is predeceased by siblings Matt, Bill, Dora, Pearl, Marion, Myrtle and Leslie, husband John Dowbak and infant daughter Leslie. Olive is survived by sons Damon (Estella, Joshua, Michah, Phoenix and Heather) Ron (Judy, Sandy, Greg, Tyler, Michael, Mckenna, Bobbi Jo, Lauren, Koy and Cody). Olive enjoyed playing bingo with friends, loved to watch figure skating and for many years attended the Winnipeg Folk Festival. Olive loved books by writers such as Margaret Laurence (who was also from Manitoba) and Margaret Atwood. Olive was very proud of both of her son's artistic and musical achievements, This pride was extended to both of her grandson's art and music where she never missed a single concert or a stressful Lakehead Music Festival event, ironing her boys white shirts perfectly on her old wooden ironing board in the kitchen. Her great grandson Phoenix had a special place in her heart. A gathering to remember Olive and to celebrate her life will take place at The Foundry located at 241 Red River Road at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 3rd. In lieu of everything, just bring your hearts and kindness and remember to spend quality time with your elders as often as possible. Online condolences
