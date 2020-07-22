August 7, 1934 ~ July 17, 2020
The family of Oliver Piccinin sadly announce his passing after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Port Arthur, the eldest son of Angelo and Cecilia Piccinin. He attended St. Joseph Elementary School, and St. Patrick High School, where he was very involved in the sports programs, especially football. As a young adult he played football with the Mustangs, was a competitive boxer, and was a member of the Fort William Rowing Club.
While finishing high school and working, Oliver met the love of his life, Elaine (Aitken) at a church dance; and they eventually married on July 16th, 1960. Together they raised three children, so he was a very busy dad, especially during the summer at the cottage at Amethyst Beach - swimming, boating, fishing, waterskiing...and of course, all the yard work! Winters were enjoyed skating on Lake Superior, and downhill skiing at Mount Baldy.
After many decades of "Camp", Oliver and Elaine decided to move and live year round at Amethyst Beach, spending over 30 more years there; where they added activities such as ice fishing, golfing, curling, sailing and gardening. Oliver worked for Canada Post until his retirement in 1994. Winter travel to Portugal then became a favourite vacation for Oliver and Elaine.
The Knights of Columbus kept Oliver very involved in the community, helping all the charities they supported. He also volunteered at many charities, including the DEW DROP IN, Bethammi Nursing Home, and Current River Food Bank.
Oliver is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elaine; sons: Larry (Martina); Ken (Janet); daughter: Patricia; sisters: Louise Stewart; Helen Monsier (Wayne); brother: Richard (Dorothy); grandchildren: Jason, Alexander, and Miranda Piccinin. Predeceased by brother Robert Piccinin & sister-in-law Linda Piccinin; brother-in-law Thomas Stewart.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Francis Pudicherry. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, family and close friends will attend by invitation only. Inurnment will take place on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Please visit www.harbourviewfuneral.ca
to view the services live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived on this same site.
As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund (Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation).