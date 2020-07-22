1/1
Oliver Anthony Piccinin
1934 - 2020
August 7, 1934 ~ July 17, 2020

The family of Oliver Piccinin sadly announce his passing after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Port Arthur, the eldest son of Angelo and Cecilia Piccinin. He attended St. Joseph Elementary School, and St. Patrick High School, where he was very involved in the sports programs, especially football. As a young adult he played football with the Mustangs, was a competitive boxer, and was a member of the Fort William Rowing Club.

While finishing high school and working, Oliver met the love of his life, Elaine (Aitken) at a church dance; and they eventually married on July 16th, 1960. Together they raised three children, so he was a very busy dad, especially during the summer at the cottage at Amethyst Beach - swimming, boating, fishing, waterskiing...and of course, all the yard work! Winters were enjoyed skating on Lake Superior, and downhill skiing at Mount Baldy.

After many decades of "Camp", Oliver and Elaine decided to move and live year round at Amethyst Beach, spending over 30 more years there; where they added activities such as ice fishing, golfing, curling, sailing and gardening. Oliver worked for Canada Post until his retirement in 1994. Winter travel to Portugal then became a favourite vacation for Oliver and Elaine.

The Knights of Columbus kept Oliver very involved in the community, helping all the charities they supported. He also volunteered at many charities, including the DEW DROP IN, Bethammi Nursing Home, and Current River Food Bank.

Oliver is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elaine; sons: Larry (Martina); Ken (Janet); daughter: Patricia; sisters: Louise Stewart; Helen Monsier (Wayne); brother: Richard (Dorothy); grandchildren: Jason, Alexander, and Miranda Piccinin. Predeceased by brother Robert Piccinin & sister-in-law Linda Piccinin; brother-in-law Thomas Stewart.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Rev. Francis Pudicherry. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, family and close friends will attend by invitation only. Inurnment will take place on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Please visit www.harbourviewfuneral.ca to view the services live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived on this same site.

As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund (Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation).



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Remembering earlier days at St. Mark's and time spent helping out at the church. Oliver was always there as a willing, helping hand. To the family, please accept my sincere condolences.
Bonnie Pollock
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dear Elaine and family,we are so sorry for your loss of Oliver a very special friend.oliver was an excellent role model on being a dedicated.catholic and was admired by our family.His devotion to so many worthy causes will be missed
Jack and Greer Mallon
Jack&Greer mallon
Friend
July 22, 2020
~sending our sincere condolences to Elaine and the family at this time...The Adderleys ( Jeff, Pam, Barb )
July 22, 2020
Oliver you will be missed by me and my Selena. I enjoyed the bicycles rides to St. Pat's High School in Fort William even on days when we arrived at school soaking wet. those were the days. Also remember being fitted with first pair of football cleats by you. As Cub Master you would always point in the wrong direction just to confuse us young cubs, then you gave your laugh. There were many great memories I have, about even the day you tried to debeard my face, on trips home with my wife. You maybe gone but I will always remember the many good times we had together. Rest in peace my old friend.
Joseph Murphy
Friend
July 22, 2020
Elaine and family
Our sincere condolences to the whole family on the passing away of Oliver. Sixty years of marriage is a true blessing. Treasure your memories of a great life full of many experiences together.

Louis and Shirley Ozbolt
Friend
July 22, 2020
One of a kind, always giving...thanks.
Perry Greico
Coworker
