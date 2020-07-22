Oliver you will be missed by me and my Selena. I enjoyed the bicycles rides to St. Pat's High School in Fort William even on days when we arrived at school soaking wet. those were the days. Also remember being fitted with first pair of football cleats by you. As Cub Master you would always point in the wrong direction just to confuse us young cubs, then you gave your laugh. There were many great memories I have, about even the day you tried to debeard my face, on trips home with my wife. You maybe gone but I will always remember the many good times we had together. Rest in peace my old friend.

Joseph Murphy

Friend