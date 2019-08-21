|
Mr. Oliver (Lee) Edmund Leiberg, 91, of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at his home on August 19th, 2019 with family by his side. Lee was born in Dorion, ON. His main careers were as a military police officer with the Canadian Armed Forces and as a security guard with the Great Lakes Forest Products. Lee is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ellen (nee Maki), son Mike Leiberg, daughter Sheryl Ertolahti and families, sisters Isabel LeMay and Marguerite Albanese and families as well as other relatives. Family and friends will gather for a private memorial on Saturday, August 24th after cremation has taken place. No service will be held as per Lee's wishes. Internment will take place at a later date. Online condolences
