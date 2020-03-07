|
Miss Olivera “Ollie” Zugic, age 51 years, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Ollie was born in Port Arthur on March 3, 1968, the daughter of Jelenko and Nada Zugic, and was a lifetime resident. She attended Hillcrest High School at which time she was involved with volleyball and swimming and had worked at the family business Thunder Bay Business Systems since 1983. Ollie was an avid reader, lover of art, enjoyed cooking and traveling and had many passions including music, learning about other cultures, fashion and modeling and most of all she loved spending time with her family. A very caring person she had a special place in her heart for animals and would often take in and care for Rescues. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her parents Jelenko and Nada Zugic, sister-in-law Mimi Zugic, nieces Katie and Victoria Zugic, extended family Filomena and Manuel Covas as well as by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives in Serbia, Bosnia and the U.S.A. and by many dear friends. She was predeceased by her brother Vladan Zugic. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sargent & Son Funeral Chapel, 21 N. Court Street with Rev. Pawlo Berezniak presiding. The interment will take place at St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation for friends will be held on Sunday from 4-5:30 p.m. with Panachyda being offered at 5:30 p.m. in the Sargent & Son Chapel. Flowers are gratefully declined. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. On-line condolences
