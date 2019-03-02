|
Mrs. Ona Beresnevicius (née Ycas), aged 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Southbridge Pinewood long-term care home, Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Ona was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Antanas Beresnevicius. She is survived by her three daughters, Linda Beresnevicius, Susan Scotland (Garry), and Ramune “Mona” Wiltshire (Bill); grandchildren Dylan Gallagher (Lisa), Daren Gallagher (Ashley), Tyler Gallagher, Tyrone Gallagher, Joy Scotland, Will Wiltshire (Nada), Becky Wiltshire-Rabinowitz (Brandon); and great-grandchildren Cole Gallagher, Cade Gallagher, Ceili Gallagher, Cassi Gallagher, Catelyn Gallagher, and Lincoln Gallagher and extended family members in Southern Ontario, the US and in Germany.
Ona was born in Panevezys, Lithuania, May 30, 1927, the youngest of 8 children, to Jonas and Ona Ycas. She was very proud of her family and would tell many stories about her years growing up in Lithuania. Ona was an accomplished pipe organist, piano teacher, and artist. She was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and a good friend to the many people who knew her.
In her later years, Ona became a prolific watercolourist. She chose to take in the beauty of her surroundings and then portrayed her memory of what she saw, incorporating whimsical elements into her paintings, adding a hidden ladybug, rabbit, mushroom, or gnome in some discrete corner.
Ona was kind and loving, a person who enjoyed bringing happiness to others. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. A special thank you goes to staff at Southbridge Pinewood long-term care home; the family appreciates the good care you took of our “Ona B.”
A celebration of Ona's life will be announced and held at a later date. Interment will take place in Toronto in the spring. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Ona may do so to the Salem Evangelical Church in Pass Lake, Ontario, or to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Arrangements have been entrusted to EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley St., Thunder Bay, Ontario.
