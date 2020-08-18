Onni Miller

It is with great sadness that the family of Mr. Onni Armas Miller announces his passing in his home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 78 years.



Onni was born in Port Arthur, Ontario on October 8, 1941. He enjoyed playing hockey in his younger years and watching it on TV. He was compassionate toward his family and loved to socialize with them until his health degraded.



He is lovingly remembered by his brother Sulo (Linda); sister Lila Peterson; nieces and nephews. Other relatives and cousins also survive.



He was predeceased by his parents Armas and Gertrude Miller; brothers Tauno, Arvo and Waino; and brother-in-law William Peterson.



Visitation for family and friends will take place on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00pm in EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.



If friends desire, donations in memory of Onni to the Lung Association would be appreciated.





