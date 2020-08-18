1/1
Onni Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Onni's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with great sadness that the family of Mr. Onni Armas Miller announces his passing in his home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 78 years.

Onni was born in Port Arthur, Ontario on October 8, 1941. He enjoyed playing hockey in his younger years and watching it on TV. He was compassionate toward his family and loved to socialize with them until his health degraded.

He is lovingly remembered by his brother Sulo (Linda); sister Lila Peterson; nieces and nephews. Other relatives and cousins also survive.

He was predeceased by his parents Armas and Gertrude Miller; brothers Tauno, Arvo and Waino; and brother-in-law William Peterson.

Visitation for family and friends will take place on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00pm in EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.

If friends desire, donations in memory of Onni to the Lung Association would be appreciated.

Please sign the online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Everest Of Thunder Bay
299 Waverley St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 5Z7
807-344-1121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Everest Of Thunder Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved