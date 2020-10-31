It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of a dear husband and father. Orest passed away peacefully, after an 11-month battle with cancer, on October 26, 2020 with family by his side at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto. We say goodbye with deepest gratitude for having had him in our lives and for knowing with certainty that he held us closely at his core.



Born in Fort William, Ontario on June 23, 1947. Orest was a Civil Engineering Technologist and worked with the Ministry of Transportation for 30 years prior to retirement. After a year or so of full retirement he decided to go back to work part-time and did so for a number of years for the most part with Hatch Engineering. Orest and his loving wife, Angela, enjoyed many memorable family vacation trips to countries in Europe, South and Central America, as well as many parts of Canada and the United States. At home they enjoyed gardening, back yard projects, long walks or just relaxing under their pergola with a glass of wine or a tall cold one. Orest also enjoyed working on home carpentry projects and tinkering in his garage.



Orest will be dearly missed by his loving wife and best friend of 45 years, Angela, his son Christopher, daughter-in-law Jennifer and precious grandchildren James and Emma. Along with his immediate family, Orest leaves behind his in-laws, Russell and Eleanor Romanick, Darlene and Lorne Blackshaw, Sylvia Gratta and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Orest is predeceased by his parents Sylvester and Maria, his brother Nicholas and brother-in-law Fortunato Gratta.



A private family graveside service and interment will be held at St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery presided by Father Stepan Didur.

