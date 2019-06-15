|
|
Wherever a beautiful soul has been,
there is a garden of beautiful memories.'
Otilia Suarez, age 72, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family, at St. Joseph's Care Group in Thunder Bay. She was born to the late Manuel and Felisa Gonzalez on June 16, 1946 in Marnotos, Orense, Spain.
Otilia dedicated her life to caring for others as a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She married the love of her life, the late Miguel Antonio Suarez, in 1961 in Spain before immigrating to Canada in 1974. Otilia enjoyed a long and happy 57 years of marriage to her beloved Miguel, who predeceased her in 2018.
Following her move to Thunder Bay, Ontario, Otilia worked as a seamstress at Tan Jay and was able to learn English on her own at home while raising three children; Manuel, Ladislao and Henry. She also cared for her mother who lived with the family until her passing in 2009.
An amazing mother and homemaker, Otilia was a remarkable cook and nothing gave her greater pleasure than preparing meals to entertain family and friends. Her home was always a welcoming place where great Spanish food, warm hospitality and good company were guaranteed. She also loved knitting and gardening. Friends and strangers alike would often stop at her home to admire her amazing flower displays and vegetable gardens.
Otilia was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories and a legacy of love. Later in her life, Otilia's greatest joy was becoming a Grandma to Nico and Maya, who she loving called her "Jinglebells". She was looking forward to welcoming her third grandchild this summer.
Together with her late husband, Otilia spent the last 10 years taking care of her grandchildren, enjoying family vacations to the beach, and always looking forward to the next weekend sleepover; any chance to spend time with her grandchildren was important to her. Otilia nurtured an unbreakable bond with Nico and Maya that will live on in their hearts forever.
Otilia is survived by her three sons Manuel, Ladislao, and Henry Suarez (Carla Fazio), and grandchildren Nico and Maya Suarez (Stephanie Ash); her brother-in law in Thunder Bay, Dario (Concha) Suarez and nieces Sandra Piaskowski (Ryan) and Ana Suarez.
Throughout her life Otilia never lost her connection to Spain and traveled there regularly to visit family and friends. She will be sadly missed by the many relatives and friends that knew and loved her in Spain, Venezuela, Argentina, Mexico and Switzerland, as well as in Thunder Bay.
Funeral Services for Otilia will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church (123 Hilldale Road) where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini at 11:00 a.m. followed by interment at St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 7:00 p.m.
As expressions of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to the Northern Cancer Fund at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.