Simpler Times Cremation
332 N. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3R2
807-623-1220
Otto Postenka

Otto Postenka Obituary

Otto Postenka passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 7, 2-019 at the age of 84. Survived by his loving family, wife Margaret, daughters Hilda, Sylvia (Jerry), Frances, son Carl (Darlene), beloved granddaughters Erin and Dana. Cremation has taken place and as per Otto's wishes there will be no service. If friends so desire donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

everestofthunderbay.com
