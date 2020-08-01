It is with great sadness and broken hearts that the family of Owen James Belisle announce his passing on July 15, 2020 at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.



Owen was born on November 12, 1946 in White River, Ontario and lived many years in Manitouwadge, Ontario with his family. He enjoyed working at Ontario Paper/B and M Hauling with his good friends/co-workers. Owen enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid fisherman, hunter and canoeist especially in his younger years. He was a very dedicated hard working man who loved his family and friends and was so proud of them all. He also enjoyed spending time at the lake where he built two family camps sharing his love and knowledge of building.



Owen is survived by his wife Rella Marie, Daughter Amber (Morris), Grandchildren - Tyler (Estelle) Hailee, Justin and Kody. His son Jason (Andrea), Grandchildren - Courtney (Cody), Jayden, Ryleigh, Ryan and Owen. He is survived by his siblings Cheryl (Lorne), Keith (Linda), Vaughan (Wilma), Tammy and Kim (Sheri). He also has many adored nieces, nephews and cousins.



Owen was predeceased by his older brother Orville, Mother Martha and Father Darcy Belisle. As per his wishes he was cremated and no service is to be given.



Donations in his name may be made to Manitouwadge General Hospital, Thunder Bay Regional Hospital or the Tamarack House in Thunder Bay as they are all very special. The family thanks everyone for their caring thoughts, prayers and kindness. Owen will be forever loved and missed.