Pagona Comminos

It is with extreme sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother Pagona Nitsa Comminos on August 26, 2020 at Hogarth Riverview Manor.



Mom was born in Sparta, Greece on November 21, 1931. She was the eldest of a large family of nine children. In her early twenties she travelled across the ocean from Greece, to be with her future husband, Andreas, in Thunder Bay. They were married for 59 years until dad passed away in 2012. She was also the catalyst to bring her parents and siblings to Canada and the future opportunities this would provide.



Nitsa was a beautiful person inside and out, and a purity radiated about her. Family was everything to mom, and she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother (yiayia). Her grandchildren, Jenny, Katina and Andrew brought her a special joy.



Nitsa was a dedicated member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Thunder Bay. She was a constant fixture in the Greek community and volunteered as a Sunday school teacher and was a regular member of the Greek Ladies Philoptochos Society of Thunder Bay.



Mom's primary role was a home maker and she was fantastic at it. She liked to knit and sew and was quite a seamstress, often making her own dresses. Mom was an excellent cook and we enjoyed her Greek cuisine, especially her dolmades and avgolemono soup. Restaurant owners would ask her to make her famous baklava, to share with their patrons.



Pagona is survived by children Bill (Tarja), Peter, George (Arlette), grandchildren Jenny (Kipp), Katina (Cameron) Andrew, and great grandchild Carter. Siblings Katherine, Toula, Timi, Maria, Jim and Shiela. Pagona was predeceased by husband Andreas, son Ken, and siblings Peter, Helen, and Niki.



Funeral Services for Pagona will be held on Tuesday, September 1st at Holy Trinity Greek Ortodox Church 615 Beverly Street, officiated by Reverend Father Konstantinos Tsiolas at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery.



As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral is restricted to 30% capacity or less and a record of attendance must be maintained.



Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory of those attending the services.



Special thank you to the staff on 4 South of Hogarth River Manor. The care and compassion that was Provided to Pagona was greatly appreciated.



In lieu of flowers, if friends so desire, donations may be made in Pagona's memory to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at 651 Beverly Street. Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6N2

