The Family of Panagiota (Popy) Charitou, 81, of Don Mills, Ontario Canada is sad to announce her peaceful passing on Wednesday, 19 August 2020.



Popy was born in Greece on March 1st 1939 and immigrated to Canada with her Mother in 1955. Once in Canada, Popy became a Hair Stylist enjoying a long career both in Thunder Bay and Don Mills.



Popy is survived by Family and her dear friend Barbara of Thunder Bay, Ontario



Services are complete with interment in Pine Hills Cemetery, Scarborough, Ontario.