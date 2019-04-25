|
|
Mrs. Panagiota "Lola" Saites, aged 86 years old, passed away peacefully on April 22nd, 2019, the day after her 86th Birthday in Pinewood Court.
Lola was born on April 21st, 1933, in Krokilio, Greece. She then came to Canada in 1956 where she married her husband, George. Lola, her husband George, along with her brother-in-law Ted and sister-in-law Effie operated the Westfort Coney Island for many years until her retirement in 1999. She loved gardening, crocheting, cooking, spending time with family and friends, but most of all spending time with her three beautiful grandchildren. She was a longtime member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Mom's faith and church was very important to her where she volunteered for many events.
Lola will be sadly missed by her son Peter (Leonora), daughter Tina (Brad), grandchildren George, Jenna, and Nick. She will also be missed by her siblings Ashimoula, Athanasia, Panagioti, and Georgia, and nieces and nephews, Maria (Jack), Pat (Chris), and many more. Lola was predeceased by her husband, George, and parents Kostantinos and Gianoola Koutsoukos.
Funeral Services for Lola will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 leaving the Harbourview Funeral Centre at 12:30 pm to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 651 Beverly Street, where the service will be officiated by The Very Rev. Fr. Konstantinos Tsiolas at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Evening Visitation will take place on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm with Prayers at 7:00 pm.
If friends desire, they may donate in Lola's memory to the Parkinson's Society or a charity of choice.