It is with immense sorrow that the family of Pasquale Bossio announce his peaceful passing on Sunday, November 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Pasquale was born on November 24, 1936 in Grimaldi, Italy. As a young man he served in the Italian Military stationed in Cuneo, Northern Italy. In March 1963, he married his hometown sweetheart Vanda Foresta and together they began a wonderful life. In 1968, seeking a better life for his family, Pasquale and Vanda, along with their two young daughters, Luisa and Rosa, travelled to Port Arthur, Ontario to join other family members from his hometown, who also established residency here. In 1972, they welcomed their third child, Tony, and their family was complete. Non piangete per me
Pasquale was a humble man guided by a strong work ethic. As an immigrant, he worked many jobs in order to provide for his family eventually retiring from Saskatchewan Wheat Pool 7 in 1996. Pasquale strongly cherished the roots, language and culture of his homeland that he left behind and loved nothing more than sharing these traditions with his children and grandchildren. Each spring, Pasquale planted a magnificent backyard garden that he remembered from childhood and always enjoyed sharing his bountiful harvest with his family. He was well known for the massive, sweet tomatoes he grew annually in his greenhouse. No one ever went home empty handed, which always put a proud smile on his face. He also looked forward to making homemade wine and soppressata, preserving tomatoes and going mushroom picking with relatives. Events which would ultimately end up in arguments over who made the best wine or soppressata. He was a lifelong member of the Italian Cultural Centre and as a man of faith, a proud and active member of St. Anthony's Parish.
Pasquale and Vanda were privileged to enjoy many years of travel together which included visiting their beloved homeland of Italy numerous times. They also enjoyed escaping the cold of winter and travelling to Mexico where they formed many new and lifelong friends. Pasquale was a gentle, quiet man whose love for his family was endless and knew no bounds. He made many sacrifices, without complaint, so that his family was always provided for. He was blessed with three beautiful grandchildren whom he cherished and adored and was fiercely proud of all of their accomplishments. They were his pride and joy. He also held a warm and loving place in his heart for Craig Veneruz and his family Jackie, Troy and Ronan. Being in the presence of his family and friends surrounded with food, laughter and companionship were his happiest moments.
Pasquale is survived and will be dearly missed by his loving wife Vanda of 56 years, children Luisa (Francis) Veneruz, Rosa (Scott) Christie, Tony (Karen) Bossio, adoring grandchildren Kaitlyn, Christopher and Alyssa, brother John Bossio (Emma), sister Nella Barone (Ernesto) and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was predeceased by his parents Antonio and Luisa Bossio, mother and father in-law Carmela and Domenico Foresta as well as siblings, Maria Anselmo, Rosina Bossio, Carmela Settigiano, Genia Presta, Elvira Mauro and Emilio Bossio.
The Funeral Mass for Pasquale will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Anthony's R.C. Church beginning at 11:00 a.m and celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini and Msgr. P.M. Stilla, V.G. Visitation will be held prior to the Mass from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation-Northern Cancer Fund.
perché io vi guardo
sempre dal cielo.
Vi ho amato sempre
quando ero con voi.
Adesso, vi amo ancora di più
ed io prego sempre per voi
e vi aspetto accanto a Gesú.
