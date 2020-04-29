|
|
Mr. Pasquale Persichino, age 95 years, passed away peacefully in St. Joseph's Hospital on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Pasquale was born on May 12, 1924 in Sant' Elia Fiumerapido, Provincia di Frosinone, Italy where he served in the military during WWII from 1942 – 1945. He immigrated to Canada with his family in 1968 and worked for CP Rail for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting, gardening and spoon carving.
Pasquale will be forever missed by his children Antonia (Jerry) Cervi, Franco and Alessio (Nancy) Persichino; grandchildren Piero (Lisa) and Amanda Cervi (Adam), Franco, Gino Fortier and Joe Raiche (Jillian), Alexandra (Simon) and Nicholas (Hannah) Persichino; great-grandchildren Dante, Isabella, Olivia, Chiara, Hailey, Jesse, Adelaide, Lillianna; sister Michela as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Giuseppa, his parents Antonio and Filippa Persichino, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
Due to public health concerns, funeral services will be held privately for family on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in the chapel of the Harbourview Funeral Centre presided by Fr. Michael Mahoney of St. Dominic Church at 11:00 a.m. Please visit https://venue.streamspot.com/d4be8b2e to view the services live, or you may watch it at a later time as it will be archived on this same site.
Should friends so desire, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund.
A sincere thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of St. Joseph's 4N for all of their care during this difficult time.