|
|
With family at her side, Patricia passed peacefully in hospice at St. Joseph's Hospital, Thunder Bay on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the age of 77. Predeceased by her father Peter Tracz, she will be dearly missed and is survived by daughter Clare Deegan-Kent (Bob) and granddaughters Audrey, Nessa and Finna Kent of Vernon, NJ, mother Stella Tracz, sisters Sandra Tennant (Ken) and Cheryl Bain (Greig) of Thunder Bay, and brother Peter Tracz (Barb) of Stoney Creek, ON. Nieces and nephews also survive and will miss their Aunt Patricia. Cremation has taken place. A mass will be held at 11:15am on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Exaltation of the Holy Cross Ukrainian Catholic Church, 415 Victoria Ave West, Thunder Bay. At Patricia's request, her ashes will be taken to Mount Diablo in the San Francisco Bay area. Donations to the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, CA(www.lesherartscenter.com). or the Northern Cancer Fund (www.healthsciencesfoundation.ca), in lieu of flowers, would be appreciated. Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com