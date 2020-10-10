We the family of Patricia DerBach, were deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Patricia. Pat passed away October 2, 2020 in Delta Hospital, Ladner, B.C. Pat faced her challenges with courage and dignity, a dedicated 43 year Royal Bank employee serving in many positions. Born in Fort William, Ontario, March 31, 1934, she was the eldest child of the late Doris and Elmer Buzzie. Predeceased by her parents, husband Leo 1996, brothers Walter 2018 and David 2019. Survived by her sister Joyce Matis (Anthony); niece Laura Matis; sisters-in-law Lois Buzzie and Anne Baer of B.C; plus her beloved pets. Also a very dear Aunt Margaret Polhill, Kelowna, B.C; several cousins living in Eastern Ontario and British Columbia. Pat had a flair for beauty which was evident in her home and garden which she maintained. A very gentle, and caring person, a friend to all. Special thanks, to a very special cousin, Dan Polhill, who gave up his time, and put his life on hold, to come from 100 Mile House, B.C. to care for Pat's beloved pets, her home and to serve her needs. Also deep and grateful thanks to our dear cousin Kathleen Gallinger, her husband Ken and family of Shelburne, Ont., who were always there to give me unwavering support, guidance and comforting prayers. As per Pat's wishes, her ashes along with her husband's will be sent to Thunder Bay for interment in the family plot Mountain View Cemetery, Thunder Bay, Ontario.





“Rest in Peace” Pat.

You were so loved.

till we meet again. God Bless.