

February 28, 1932 – November 28, 2020



Patricia Ellen Beeby (née Lund), age 88 years, passed away peacefully at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital on Saturday, November 28, 2020.Born in Toronto, February 28, 1932, Pat attended D.B. Hood Elementary and York Memorial before graduating from business college. She married the love of her life, Ken on June 7, 1952, and together raised two children, Michael and Laura, in Ajax before the family moved to Port Arthur (now Thunder Bay) in 1965.Pat was a creative soul who enjoyed oil painting, sewing and knitting. She was a graceful dancer and lover of all music, a voracious reader, the family genealogist and a natural people person, channeling her outgoing personality into her diverse job roles over the years starting at Lords' Drug Store, then Bourke's Drug Store, Peoples' Jewellers, and Eaton's. She always stood out in the crowd for being the tallest woman in the room, and for her smile and generous laughter.But most of all, she loved children; she was considered by many neighbourhood kids as a second mom. This made her a natural for her favourite role as a lunchroom/playground supervisor, first at Pine Street Public School, then at École Gron Morgan Public School where she also volunteered at the library and in the classroom, helping the younger children with their reading.Pat is survived by her loving husband Ken; children Michael (Marie) and Laura (Danny); grandchildren Alexander, Justin (Randi) and Camille (Jean-Gabriel); great-granddaughter Eva Mae and brother-in-law Lorne Punshon. She will also be dearly missed by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.She was predeceased by her parents, Cyril and Dolena Lund, and siblings Joyce (Frank) Gabura, Eleanor Punshon and David Lund.Cremation has taken place and no formal service will be held, although a family celebration of her life is being planned for the future once the pandemic has passed. Arrangements have been entrusted to the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.If friends so desire in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Thunder Bay.