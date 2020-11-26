Patricia Friday passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 with her family by her side.



Pat was born on December 28, 1944 in Humboldt, SK, moving to Fort William with her parents Henry and Kay Robinson as a baby, in 1945. Her childhood was spent in Westfort, the eldest of three daughters. She married her husband Ron Friday and ultimately settled in Current River where she has spent the last 45 years. In addition to the job of raising her children, Pat held a number of positions over the years including: area co-ordinator for the TOPS Club of Canada; many years working at Claude Garton School where she absolutely adored the kids; some time at Sears demoing fragrances and finally at Canadian Tire where she worked until her retirement.



Pat will be forever missed and always remembered by her daughter Corinne, son Jonathon (Nadine), grandson Jacob, sisters Pam (Lorne) and Candy (Barry) as well as nieces and nephews Laurie (Brian), Sean (Angie), David, Chris, Piper, Carver, Oliver and numerous cousins.



Pat was predeceased by her husband Ron Friday, parents Henry and Kay Robinson, grandparents and many aunts and uncles.



As per Pat's wishes there will be no service; she didn't want a fuss. Cremation has taken place, with final disposition of the ashes to take place at a later date.



Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Pat's memory to a charity of your choice.





“The song is ended but the melody lingers on”

