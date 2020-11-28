1/1
Patricia (Patti) Hobbs
March 19, 1954 -
November 22, 2020

Our family is devastated to announce the passing of our mom. Patricia (Patti) passed away on November 22nd after never fully recovering from a heart attack weeks earlier.

Born in Fort McMurray, Alberta to Glenn and Shirley McKinnon, mom grew up in the lower mainland in British Columbia before settling permanently in Thunder Bay in the 1970s. She is survived by us three children, Scott (Julia), Shannon (Steve), and Steven (Sarah), her granddaughter Emma (Scott and Julia), her siblings Wendy, Glenn, and Dave. She would also not let us forget her fur-grand dog and cat Finn (Shannon and Steve) and Timmy (Steven and Sarah).

There was never a challenge in life that our mom could not overcome. Her life was one of self-sacrifice, always putting us (and her granddaughter the last 10 years) first. As a single mom, she worked her tail off to ensure we could stay in the family home, have all the things our friends had, and just overall had a great upbringing. She was also a second mom to any friend or significant other we brought home. She was our rock and the glue that held us together. Mom never did anything for herself first, it was always about helping others. She was never looking for recognition, she just wanted to see the smile on people's faces and spend time with those she loved most. People would recognize her smile and heart of gold if they ever had an appointment at the Port Arthur Health Centre in the 30 years she worked there until retiring in March 2019. Mom put way more into this world than the world gave back to her. In retirement, she was supposed to spend more time with her granddaughter, us kids, her siblings out in British Columbia, and other close friends and family. While life was not always fair to mom, she would not complain about a thing, knowing we were all taken care of and enjoying success in life. We are reaping the benefits of mom's sacrifices. We have a gaping hole in our lives now, but mom, we've got this. You have given us more than anyone could ever possibly ask for from a mom and it is time for you to get spoiled in Heaven. Give Grandpa and Grannie a big hug from us and we promise to spoil the heck out of Emma in your honour. We love you.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation on mom's behalf to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, Adopt-a-Mutt Thunder Bay, St. Joseph's Hospice, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, or a local charity of your choice. If you do not have the resources to spare or want to recognize her in a different way, may we suggest doing a selfless act for someone (or an animal) and refuse to take recognition for it. That's what mom did her whole life.

Online condolences
may be made at
www.sargentandson.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
