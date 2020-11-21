

December 26, 1924 - November 16, 2020



Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Lakeside LT Care, Toronto, Ontario in her 95th year.Beloved wife of Gordon Cameron ‘Scotty' Bell (August 23, 1925 - March 15, 2016); dear mother of Graydon (Sally Mills) and Allan (Valerie Knapp); proud grandmother of Ian (Laura), Sean (Marita Cheng) and Robyn (Jay Krause) and Maxine (Ted McIlwain) and Spencer and great-grandmother of Adalee Bell and Margot McIlwain.Born in Bexhill, England, to Winnie and Geoffrey Spencer, Pat and her family immigrated to Fort William, Ontario, in 1930, to start a new life in Canada. After graduating high school she worked in her father's insurance agency until marrying Scotty, a forester, the love of her life, in 1950. Thunder Bay was their home.Friends say Pat was easy to talk to and had a quiet sense of humour. She loved to ‘spoil' us with her baking, was an excellent cook and an expert knitter, creating whimsical sweaters for her grandchildren. A regular around the bridge table with her club, Pat also enjoyed cross country skiing. She passionately maintained a beautiful garden, which lives on—we moved her favourite roses to our gardens in Toronto and Bracebridge. A dedicated volunteer, Pat also cared about the community, giving back at the hospital, Meals on Wheels, and projects with the IODE. She adored us boys (Graydon and Allan) and then warmly welcomed our wives, and delighted in her grandchildren, and throughout, Scotty was her constant companion. She was devoted to us all, with love, kindness, style and grace.In keeping with Pat's wishes, cremation has taken place. We extend our sincere gratitude to the staff at Lakeside Long Term Care, Toronto, for the care and comfort they gave mom in her final years. A private celebration of life and internment at Thunder Bay Mountain View Cemetery will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Pat can be made to the Alzheimer Society.