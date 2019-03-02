Home

September 20, 1927 – February 25, 2019

It is with great sadness the children of Patricia Kavalchuk announce her peaceful passing at Hogarth Riverview Manor surrounded by her family on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the age of 91.

Mom was born on September 20, 1927 in Darlington, Co Durham, England. She came to Canada as a War Bride in September of 1946 on the Aquitania, excited to start her new life in Canada with our Father Michael.

She had a very busy life as a homemaker and raising 6 children. Mom loved to knit and crochet, making many new baby outfits and children's sweaters. She was an avid reader, anything that has been written on the royal family she has read. She loved her Toronto Blue Jays, never missing a game and she knew every player by name. Later in life she enjoyed painting.

Missing her will be her 5 children: John (Roberta) Kavalchuk, Pat Kemaldean, Jeanette (Jack) Winters, Rosanne Kavalchuk, Michael (Tarja) Kowalchuk and Marie (Dave) Sweetman. As well as 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren (with number 23 due May 20) and 2 great great grandchildren. Many other relatives also survive in England and Manitoulin Island, Ontario.

She was predeceased by her son Brian, granddaughter Nicole, brother Michael Devitt (England), son-in-law Orville Kemaldean and her best friend Gladys Young.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Patricia's life will be held at a later date. In mom's memory, please remember to visit the elderly as often as possible.

Rest in peace mom knowing you were loved.
