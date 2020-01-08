|
Mrs. Patricia Mary Liddicoat, aged 93 years, passed away peacefully in the arms of her family Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 at Pioneer Ridge nursing home. Patricia's path in life was guided by her faith and the love for her family. Endless hours were spent preparing for those Sunday dinners that we all enjoyed. She loved to care for others. She will be sadly missed by her three sons: Harold, Rob (Margo), Bill (Gwen); four daughters: Donna (Saleh) Sabounji, Marilyn (Jerry) Larabee, Karen (Norm) Tretter, Carolyn (Mike) Henderson; brother Ron (Bette) Robbins. She will be greatly missed by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She went to heaven to be joined with her loving husband Elwood, parents, brothers, sisters and many Uncles and Aunts. Her family would like to thank all the amazing staff at Pioneer Ridge Nursing home, for the loving care that was provided over the past 13 years as she battled with Alzheimers. The funeral service will be held Saturday, January, 11th at 11am. It will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church 2820 Donald St E.
