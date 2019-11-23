|
Patricia Mintenko passed away peacefully in her home on November 19, 2019. Patricia was born November 7, 1947 and had just recently celebrated her 72nd birthday. She was born in Fort William and worked for the City of Thunder Bay for more than 30 years, retiring in 2001. She is survived by her daughter, Shari and grandson Seth, in Australia, sisters Dolly Gowanlock, Pauline Vesterback, Bonnie Mintenko, and brothers Alex (Erin) and Patrick (Sandy). She was predeceased by her parents Nick and Pauline Mintenko, infant sister Marjorie, sister Veronica Rule and brother John. Cremation has taken place and as per Patricia's wishes there will be no funeral and a private interment will take place at a later date. If friends so desire donations can be made to the Cardiac Program at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences
