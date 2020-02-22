|
It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Patricia Ochrymowicz announce her passing at home on Saturday, February 15, 2020 with family by her side. Pat was born on March 22, 1937 to Mike and Annie (Poloniski) Radomski. She grew up and attended schools in Port Arthur. Pat worked for Laskin's Furniture where she met her future husband, Steve Ochrymowicz. They were married on May 30, 1959.
After raising their children, she went to work part time at Eaton's until it closed in 1997. Pat and Steve travelled extensively throughout the world, enjoying many exotic locations provided by Steve's business. She enjoyed many hobbies which included painting, card making, flower arranging, sewing, crocheting, knitting, line dancing (with Steve) and clogging.
When Steve passed in 1994, Pat turned to volunteering. She was very proud of her volunteer work, receiving numerous awards such as the Citizens of Exceptional Achievement Award, Good Citizen Award in 2007, 15 year pin from Roseview Manor and 25 year pin from the TBRHSC.
Patricia is survived by her children: Jay (Gary) Lawley, Joyelle Stephens, Jeff and Jodi. Granddaughters Sara (Shaun), Nicole (Ryan), Alexandra (Daniel), Jordyn (James), Jillian and sister Natalie Dackiw.
Pat was predeceased by her husband Steve and her parents Mike and Annie Radomski, her mother and father in law Michael and Karolina Ochrymowicz. According to Pat's wishes there will be no formal service and cremation will take place.
If so desired, donations may be made in Pat's memory to a charity of your choice.