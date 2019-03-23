|
It is with deep sadness, the family of Patricia Siipola, announces her passing suddenly at home, on Thursday, February 28th 2019, at the age of 33. Patricia Lynn Siipola was born on December 13th 1985, in Thunder Bay, Ontario. She is survived by her mother Shirley (Ernie), sister Linda (Ryan), partner Jo Chiodo, aunts Susan (Craig), Melindie (Raimo), cousins Matrix, Dylan and Trinity, her former partner Murphy Bouchard Jr., Florence Bouchard, Grandma “Coco” “Edith” Bouchard, Lisa, Miranda (Kevin), Becky (Harmon), Stuart, Bradley (Wade). Many family, relatives, and friends from Thunder Bay, Gull Bay, and Lac Seul, too many to mention. We're going to miss her bubbly, fire cracking, fast talking, wise cracking, one liners. When Patricia entered a room she was like a tornado. Patricia loved her selfies, which she took with regular cameras before cell phones came out. She was a loving, energetic soul, who lit up a room. She loved to dance, sing, decorate, and design her own home. Predeceased by her father Christopher McNamara, grandparents Raimo and Eva Siipola, uncle Perry Siipola, cousin Tina Erechook, Norman, Josephine, and Murphy Bouchard Sr. Special thanks to the Thunder Bay Police Force, and EMS Service. Should family or friends desire, donations can be made to The Dew Drop Inn, or a local charity of your choice. Celebration of Life will take place at Pier 61 (Upstairs), 61 N. Cumberland Street, Saturday, March 30th 2019, from 1p.m. – 5p.m. She will forever be in our hearts, our thoughts,
and greatly missed.