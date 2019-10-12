|
|
Mrs. Patricia Ann Sprague, aged 80 years, a resident of Hogarth Transitional Care Unit, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Born in Kenora, Ontario on December 12, 1938 to the late Julia and William Morris. Patricia was married to Vaughan for 52 years and she was employed as a sorting clerk for Canada Post. Main interests were her dogs and going on walks. Patricia was very family oriented and kept her home running efficiently. Survived by daughters Cheryl McDonald (Alfred Allan) and Deborah Sprague (John Gillis); son Vaughan (Margerita) Sprague; grandchildren Sarah and Laura McDonald, Wendy and Scott Mesengeeshik and brother Frank (Viola) Morris. Predeceased by her brother James Morris. On line condolences at:
Funeral Services for the late Patricia Ann Sprague will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Jenkens Funeral Home with Father Marco Ladao officiating. A private family interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. In memory of Patricia, memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Northern Cancer Fund.
Special thank you to the staff at Cedar Wing – Hogarth Riverview Manor and Dr.'s Skunta, Storkson, Lafrarriere and the Cancer Clinic.
www.jenkens-funeral.