|
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick James Cole, age 69, on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Pat was a proud, lifelong Westfort boy. He was born on February 21, 1951, the first of three children for Jim and Ruby Cole. Pat grew up on Frederica Street, and attended St. Martin School and Westgate High School. He was a gifted young hockey player, and later enjoyed the Navy League and the Sea Cadets. Pat spent his working life at the Great Lakes mill, earning his apprenticeship certificate from Cambrian College and becoming a millwright in the steam plant. He met the love of his life, Joan, and married her on May 19, 1973. They welcomed two beautiful daughters - Joanne in 1976, and Jackie in 1979. Together, they spent every summer at the family camp at East Oliver Lake, sharing good times with Judy, Jan and Bob. After a 42-year wait, Pat's beloved team the Detroit Red Wings finally delivered him not one, but four Stanley Cups. As the years went on, Pat and Joan also celebrated the arrival of grandchildren, along with his favourite grand-dogs Wendel and Nova. Pat dealt with serious health issues the last six years of his life, and passed away peacefully at Roseview Manor, with Joan, his wife of 47 years, by his side. Pat is also survived by daughters Joanne Wilson (husband Jonathan), Jackie Feese (husband Shannon), and his grandchildren Luke, Tyler and Grace Wilson, and step-grandson Dylan Feese. He is also survived by his mother Ruby Cole, sister Gloria Ferguson (husband Terry), brother James Cole (wife Belinda), and many nieces and nephews. Pat was predeceased by his father Jim Cole in 2012, and in-laws Herb and Esther Prouty, in 1991 and 2005. In Pat's memory, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Cremation and other arrangements are being handled by Everest Funeral Chapel in Westfort.
On-line condolences
can be made at
everestofthunderbay.com