It is with great sadness that the family of Patrick David Thomas Beck announces his passing on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Transitional care unit - TBRHSC with his family by his side.
Pat was born on February 24, 1930 to Elias and Muriel Beck.
Pat's first job was at Chapples in the Photography department for a short time. He then joined Great Lakes Forest Products, staying there until his retirement in 1988. He enjoyed work as President with the Athletic Association.
One of his special hobbies was photography, developing his own pictures. The other was setting up a permanent community of HO trains and tracks etc. at his home. He helped with the setup of HO trains at the C.N. station P.A. He loved music, he could listen to his long play records for hours. His sports included skiing, curling and golf.
Pat camped for many years at Lake Weikwabinonaw with his family. He enjoyed fishing, boating, group meals and late nights playing canasta with the camp gang. In his younger years he played "kitchen bridge". He also loved to travel. Pat had a great sense of humour, he loved to get a laugh from those around him. He lived a full and happy life with his family always in the centre.
Pat will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years Noreen; daughters Kelly, Sandra (Jerry) Seligman, sons Patrick (Sally), Richard (Lisa); grandchildren David (Lisa), Jessica, Justin (Hilary), Adam, Laura, and Jacob; great grandchildren Keira and Lennix. Pat is also survived by his sisters Joan Lalonde, Cheryl (Don) Steane; brothers-in-law Howard (Donna) Nash and Robert (Layne) Nash; sisters-in-law Marilyn (Jack) McFarlane and Helen Davison; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by his parents Elias and Muriel Beck, brothers-in-law Ray Lalonde, Richard Nash and Mike Davison, and sister-in-law Margaret Kouk.
Pat was a member of St. Dominic's Church. Many years ago he sang in the St. Agnes church choir.
A special thank you to the Transitional care unit team for their compassionate care of Pat.
Cremation has taken place. Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Dominic's Church, 130 Redwood Avenue W., celebrated by Rev. Father Michael Mahoney.
If friends so desire, donations may be made in Pat's memory to the charity of your choice.