"Forever Fishing"
On August 21, 2019, our loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. One of 12 children, Patrick was born in Fort William, Ontario on December 8, 1933 to parents George and Margaret Daniels. On June 30, 1956, he married his beautiful bride, Winnifred and together they raised 4 children. Pat was a long time employee of Great Lakes Paper (Resolute Forest Products), retiring in 1992 after 35 years of service. A devoted outdoorsman, Pat participated in many successful moose hunts with his father and brothers in the Black Sturgeon area and more recently numerous fishing trips with his children and grandchildren at Encamp Lake. Pat's passion was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was the most loving grandfather "Gramps" and great grandfather "Papa". A lifetime of precious memories will be held by all who adored him. Pat was always there for family and friends to lend a hand in any way. He was also quite helpful within Maplecrest Tower where he lived for the last 13 years. Survived by the most dedicated wife of 63 years, Winnifred Daniels (nee Grodzki), 4 children, Terry (Nancy), Tim, Dianna Romano (Jim), Deborah (Daniel) Jean, 9 grandchildren Nikki (Adam) Joyce, Kelly Daniels, Rory, Jesse and Delaney Romano, Danielle, Anne, Rachel (fiancé Tyson) and Maggie Jean and great grandchildren Emma and Jayden Joyce. He is also survived by brother Joseph and sister Laureen. Funeral mass for Patrick will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Agnes Church at 12:10 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to George Jeffrey Children's Centre or a charity of your choice.
