Pat, it's been fourteen years
since you've been gone,
But in our hearts you
still live on.
You were so special to us
in so many ways.
With your big smile you
brightened our days.
There was so much love
in your warm embrace,
No one can ever
take your place.
Through your short years
you gave us so much,
You always had that
special touch.
They say memories are golden, well, maybe that is true,
But we never wanted memories, we only wanted you.
Missing and loving you always
Grandma O'Neill
DUTCHAK, PATRICK
Pat, the moment that you died,
Our hearts split in two,
The one side filled
with memories,
The other died with you.
We often lay awake at night,
When the world is fast asleep,
And take a walk down
memory lane,
With tears upon our cheeks.
Remembering you is easy,
We do it every day,
But missing you is a heartache,
That never goes away.
We hold you tightly within
our hearts,
And there you will remain,
Life has gone on without you,
But it will never be the same.
We miss your smile, your bright
And cheery face,
All we can do now, is hope you
Are in a better place.
If we could have one
lifetime wish,
One dream that could
come true,
We'd ask with all our hearts,
For yesterday and you.
Missing and loving you always Auntie Tracey & Uncle Terry