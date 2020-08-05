1/1
Patrick George Convey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

It is with great sadness and broken hearts that the family of Patrick George Convey announce his passing on July 29th, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospice after a lengthy battle with cancer. Pat was born and raised in Westfort. He was known for his love for his wife, children and grandchildren. Pat was a true family man that loved the outdoors, an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping. He was a very dedicated hardworking man, who would always lend a helping hand without question. During Pat's life he worked at the Great Lakes Mill, Crestliner, Dusty's Car Care Centre and FRP Systems. Plus he was also a foster parent for Dilico for the past 15 years. Pat is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Dawn; children: Patrick, Heidi (Bobby Beaulieu) and Georgia; grandchildren: Hailey, Hunter, Stephane and Revol; brother John Convey (Cindy). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Pat is predeceased by his father George Convey, mother Laverna Convey and brother Charles Convey. A huge thank you goes out to all the nurses at St. Elizabeth's. You ladies helped us in ways that we could never thank you enough. Thank you to the Cancer Centre, Dr. Simpson and Dr. Ibrahim and to the staff at St. Joseph's Hospice. Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life at the Convey residence on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm, 125 Walsh Street West.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Convey residence
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved