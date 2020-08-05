It is with great sadness and broken hearts that the family of Patrick George Convey announce his passing on July 29th, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospice after a lengthy battle with cancer. Pat was born and raised in Westfort. He was known for his love for his wife, children and grandchildren. Pat was a true family man that loved the outdoors, an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping. He was a very dedicated hardworking man, who would always lend a helping hand without question. During Pat's life he worked at the Great Lakes Mill, Crestliner, Dusty's Car Care Centre and FRP Systems. Plus he was also a foster parent for Dilico for the past 15 years. Pat is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Dawn; children: Patrick, Heidi (Bobby Beaulieu) and Georgia; grandchildren: Hailey, Hunter, Stephane and Revol; brother John Convey (Cindy). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Pat is predeceased by his father George Convey, mother Laverna Convey and brother Charles Convey. A huge thank you goes out to all the nurses at St. Elizabeth's. You ladies helped us in ways that we could never thank you enough. Thank you to the Cancer Centre, Dr. Simpson and Dr. Ibrahim and to the staff at St. Joseph's Hospice. Cremation has taken place. There will be a celebration of life at the Convey residence on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm, 125 Walsh Street West.





